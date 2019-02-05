Donald Glover’s ‘Atlanta’ Season 3 Is Delayed

This is not the news we were hoping for. Season 3 of Donald Glover’s critically acclaimed Atlanta series on FX has been delayed.

Vulture reports that at a Television Critics Association event today (Feb. 5), FX CEO John Landgraf said it doesn’t look like season 3 will arrive on time, or in 2019 at all.

“The writers are back working right now, thank God,” Langraf reportedly said, adding, “If you wanna see me cry, you can just come backstage.”

The reason of for the delay is the Glover and the rest of the ridiculously talented cast that includes Brian Tyree Henry, Zazie Beetz and LaKeith Stanfield are just extremely busy. Glover is still knocking out dates as Childish Gambino on the This Is America tour while the other aforementioned actors are all legitimate movie stars now.

Although we want our Atlanta now, we have no doubt season 3 will be worth the wait. Let’s just keep that delay to a minimum, for the culture.

Photo: Guy D’Alema/FX