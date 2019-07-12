Young Thug & Mason Ramsey Hop On Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Remix [Stream]

If you thought Lil Nas X‘s “Old Town Road” was running out of steam, we’ve got some news for you. A new remix featuring Young Thug and viral sensation Mason Ramsey has hit the airwaves, and the results are surprisingly sharp.

Given the natural twang in fellow Atlanta resident Young Thug’s voice, he was a perfect fit to hop on the remix, which also features Billy Ray Cyrus. Although Thugger’s verse is a little PG-13 in some portions, his distinct style worked against the country-tinged backdrop of the track. Ramsey, the 12-year-old who got signed after being seen yodeling inside a Wal-Mart, added age-appropriate lyrics to the song.

Check out the lyric video of the remix below.

Photo: WENN