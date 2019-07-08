Gordon Ramsay Teaches Lil Nas X How To Make A Panini

As Lil Nas X‘s star continues to ascend so does his contact list for celebrity friends.

This time around the “Old Town Road” rapper has befriended everyone’s favorite foulmouthed chef, Gordon Ramsay, and got some exclusive lessons on how to freak a panini. Linking up with Ramsey at his Lucky Cat restaurant in London, X admits that he’s “never” made a panini (most of us haven’t it seems) and proceeds to get some step-by-step instructions on the ingredients that go into a panini and how to cook one up.

While cooking up a panini seems like a random plate to be taught by a world famous chef, the 20-year-old rapper did have a song dubbed “Panini” on his debut project, EP 7. So that answers the why as to which dish Ramsay chose to show X how to make even though the song had nothing to do with food as it was more of an ode to Nirvana’s Kurt Kobain if anything.

Check out Gordon Ramsay and Lil Nas X get their cook on in the video below.