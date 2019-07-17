Streets Is Done: El Chapo Sentenced To Life In Prison, Plus 30 Years

Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman isn’t ever getting out of prison. Today (July 17), the infamous Mexican drug lord was sentenced to a mandatory life sentence, plus 30 years.

El Chapo’s run is officially over.

Reports CNN:

A federal judge sentenced Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman to life in prison plus 30 years, according to the US Attorneys for the Eastern District of New York.

The Court also ordered “El Chapo” to pay $12.6 Billion in forfeiture.

Restitution will be determined later.

Before today’s sentencing, attorney Mariel Colon — who has visited Guzman regularly in prison before, during and after his trial — said she is optimistic about his chances on appeal.

El Chapo spoke at his sentencing, complaining about the conditions of his confinement and his inability to visit with his family.

Last month, the notorious drug kingpin was convicted in the Federal District Court in Brooklyn on murder, drug and money laundering charges. It is believed El Chapo was involved in the delivery of tons of drugs to the United States.

Reportedly, El Chapo will likely be sent to the United States Penitentiary Administrative Maximum Facility aka ADX, a supermax prison in Florence, Colorado. Considering he escaped from prison in Mexico twice, don’t bank on El Chapo making it a third while stateside.