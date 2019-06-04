El Chapo Denied Outdoors Rec Time, Commissary Privileges

Joaquín Archivaldo Guzmán Loera, better known to the world as El Chapo, won’t be seeing the sun anytime soon after a judge shot down an outdoors rec time quest. Further, Guzman won’t be given access to the general population commissary out of fear items purchases can be turned into weapons.

The former Mexican cartel kingpin recently filed a motion requesting at least 2 hours of outdoors recreation time per week while he’s held in custody at a federal prison in New York, plus access to the general pop commissary so he can buy goodies.

Chapo was also looking to get access to some earplugs so he could sleep easy at night and get rid of ear pain he says he’s been experiencing in the joint.

Well, a judge didn’t bite on any of it, and his reasoning is pretty damning. First, the court says Chapo’s request for outdoors time is a nonstarter (he’s currently being held under strict restrictions) because the U.S. government’s worried he’ll try to escape again.

The outlet adds that El Chapo has been well-behaved while inside the joint, which is probably why he made the request but it’s not foreseeable in the near future.

