Cocaine Clothing: El Chapo’s Daughter Is Launching A Merch Line

El Chapo’s time might be up so it is time for anyone close to him to cash out. His daughter is said to be launching her own fashion brand.

Page Six is reporting that Joaquín Guzmán’s daughter Alejandrina Gisselle Guzmán is working on a clothing company that will bear the infamous nickname of her father. According to the gossip publication in 2016 she filed paperwork to register the terms “El Chapo” and “El Chapo Guzmán.” Alejandrina has since launched a official website and a Facebook to promote the merchandise.

Featured on ElChapoGuzman.com are a variety of stock photos. We can only assume they are still in a ramp up phase as nothing is available for purchase as of yet. Future endeavors include denim, suiting, spirits, accessories and even footwear. The site describes their movement “a living legend with a revolutionary essence”.

This is not the first time the child of a cocaine kingpin has tried to brand their parent’s infamy. Earlier this year the son of Griselda Blanco, Michael Corleone Blanco, joined the cast of VH1’s Cartel Crew. The story line follows him as he tries to get his Godmother inspired clothing line Pure Blanco off the ground.

El Chapo is currently on trial. He faces several charges including narcotics distribution, kidnapping, racketeering, money laundering and firearms violations. Those charges carry a mandatory life sentence.

Photo: AP Photo/Marco Ugarter