Trey Songz Claims Self Defense In Assault Case

Trey Songz is fighting back, literally. Trigga is claiming he was within his rights when he and a woman got into it during All-Star Weekend.

Page Six is reporting that Trigga’s lawyers are saying that he was merely defending himself when he and Andrea Buera got into it in 2018 during the NBA’s marquee week. According to her original lawsuit Tremaine allegedly choked and punched her after he saw her talking to another man.

“I was attending an after party when Trey began yelling at me, choking at me … and ultimately knocked me to the ground. While I was on the ground, he continued punching me and did not stop until his security guard pulled him off me.”

The new filing states Songz “reasonably believed Plaintiff was going to harm him and any force he used was only the amount reasonable necessary to protect himself.” Last year the Los Angeles District Attorney declined to move forward with a felony case charges against him citing a lack of evidence. In turn Buera filed a civil suit against the “I Invented Sex” singer.

Trey’s legal team is requesting that this case also be dismissed. In May he announced the birth of his first child Noah.

