Ever since bursting on the scene with his club banger “Thotiana,” Blueface Bleedem seemed like he was well on his way to rap stardom but lately he’s been making more noise for his controversial circumstances as opposed to the cuts he’s cooking in the lab.

Today the Cash Money West rapper took to a trip to New York and crashed the cool kids table on The Breakfast Club to address some of the headlines he’s been making for the past few months. Answering questions from Angela Yee, DJ Envy and Charlamagne Tha God, Blueface gets into why he get into it with his mama and his sister, having two live-in girlfriends, and the reasoning behind his claim of being the best lyricist in the rap game.

Here are the 6 things we learned from Blueface on The Breakfast Club.

1. Money & Blood

Without getting too much into detail, Blue says that the drama with his sister and his mama didn’t have anything to do with his girlfriends, but it started when his sister took time to get off the bumpy road in her life to visit him. “She going through her life situation. So she came down and I was gonna help her out, you know, get her back going. And then it got too, a little too advantage-y.”

