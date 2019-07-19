Notoriously Off-Beat Rapper Blueface Says He’s The Best Lyricist In Hip-Hop, You Know What Happened Next

Blueface has been the talk of the internet, and it’s not because of his music. Wanting to shift the focus, the “Thotiana” rapper put the Hip-Hop world on notice claiming he has the best bars in the game.

The rapper who famously kicked his own momma and sister out his house and accused them of clout chasing is shaking the Hip-Hop table. In a video shared to his 4.4 million followers on Instagram, the 21-year-old off-beat MC swore on his same mom and sibling that he has the best wordplay out.

“Hey cuz, that’s on my mama and my sis, I’m the best lyricist in the muthafuckin game, bro. I might not have the best flow, sound…but when it comes to wordplay, cuz, come on bro.”

He followed that up by giving us a sample size of his lyrical prowess.

“I’m at the Ritz Carlton hotel blowin’ zips/This is a non-smoking room/But can no ho tell me shit/’Cause bitch, I’m the shit.”

Bars?

Now it’s quite reasonable for rappers to hold themselves in high regards lyrically, it’s the essence of the genre that is Hip-Hop. BUT it’s also painfully apparent that rapper is biting off more than he can chew with that claim. Also, Kendrick Lamar, JAY-Z, J.Cole, Black Thought, and a bevy of others might have something to say about that.

As you can imagine, Hip-Hop Twitter has some serious thoughts about Blueface’s claim to lyrical superiority. You can peep all the reactions plus his apparent diss track towards his momma and sister in the gallery below.

Photo: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz