Entrepreneur Bars: Black Thought Freestyles At The EforAll Summit [Video]

As Hip-Hop music and culture continue to inform and enhance the world’s social landscape, it is fitting that one of the art form’s top lyricists lent his formidable talents for a summit connected to entrepreneurship. Tarik “Black Thought” Trotter of The Roots fame was one of a trio of keynote speakers last week at the Entrepreneurship for All (EforAll) Summit in Lowell, Mass.

The fourth annual EforAll Summit this year went with the theme “Building Entrepreneurial Ecosystems” which featured the aforementioned Black Thought, Bill Cummings of the Cummings Foundation and Cummings Properties, and Brandale Randolph of 1854 Cycling Company. The event was attended by budding and current entrepreneurs, city leaders, and students from area high schools and colleges.

“Our goal was to convene individuals from across the country to discuss ways we can strengthen entrepreneurial ecosystems and think about collaboration in a different way,” EforAll CEO David Parker offered in a statement via press release. “It was such a pleasure to work with the many community organizations and businesses who made the event possible. It fit the theme of “Entrepreneurial Ecosystems” and also demonstrated our mission of fostering inclusive entrepreneurship.”

Along with the event’s main theme of building a solid entrepreneurial ecosystem, the summit also moved into segments such as “Leading From The Ground Up,” and “The Art of Pitching.”

The Bad Lieutenant sat down with EforAll’s Content Manager Christa Brown and laid out his personal challenges and triumphs as it relates to entrepreneurship. “Be brave, you have to take the risk to get the reward, you have to go through it to get to it,” Trotter offered in the chat.

The EforAll Summit crowd was then treated to a freestyle as only Black Thought can deliver, and the MC used the theme of entrepreneurship to inform his bars.

Check out Black Thought’s EforAll Summit freestyle below. To learn more about EForAll, click here.

—

Photo: EforAll/Christa Brown