Beyoncé’s ‘The Lion King: The Gift’ Features Jay-Z, Blue Ivy, Kendrick Lamar & More #TheGiftAlbum

Beyoncé has once again shut the Internet down for the conceivable future as fans digest her latest offering, The Lion King: The Gift. Featuring a bevy of African entertainers and familiar faces, the fanfare around the album’s release is high as expected.

Released as a complement to the official movie soundtrack for The Lion King reboot, the Houston superstar’s latest project clocks in at 13 tracks and packs a lot of influence from the continent as promised. Jay-Z, Kendrick Lamar and Lion King co-star Childish Gambino AKA Donald Glover all make appearances. The album also features Pharrell, Syd of The Internet fame, Diplo, and more.

The early returns, however, say that Blue Ivy’s appearance on the track “Brown Skin Girl” appears to be a favorite for many. The track also features Nigerian artist WizKid, whose name began trending on Twitter along with the album.

THE LION KING: THE GIFT available to stream and download now.https://t.co/FMpGiICL7X pic.twitter.com/HqfgYoRVO9 — BEYONCÉ (@Beyonce) July 19, 2019

It’s still early on the East Coast, but we’ve got some of the best reactions thus far regarding The Lion King: The Gift below. Let us know what you think of the album by sounding off in the comments.

—

Photo: Getty