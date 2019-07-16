Beyoncé To Drop Her Own ‘The Lion King’ Inspired Album, ‘The Gift’

Though early reviews for Disney’s live-action rendition of The Lion King have been mixed to say the least, fans are still ready to partake in the rise of Simba once again and Beyoncé is doing her part to get fan support behind the film by dropping her own executive-produced Lion King inspired album, The Lion King: the Gift.

With Queen Bey taking on half the songs herself, The Gift comes in at 14-cuts deep and features some of the game’s biggest names including Jay-Z (of course), Kendrick Lamar, Childish Gambino, and Blue Ivy Carter (she’s already a bigger name than some of your favorite artists and is still about a decade away from dropping her debut album).

Check out the track-list for The Lion King: The Gift below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this come Friday (July 19).

Beyoncé – “Bigger” Beyoncé – “Find Your Way Back (Circle of Life)” Tekno, Yemi Alade, Mr. Eazi – “Don’t Jealous Me” Burna Boy – “Ja Ara E” Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar – “The Nile” Beyoncé, JAY-Z, Childish Gambino – “Mood 4 Eva” Salatiel, Pharrell, Beyoncé – “Water” Blue Ivy Carter, SAINt JHN, WizKid, Beyoncé – “Brown Skin Girl” Tiwa Savage, Mr. Eazi – “Keys to the Kingdom” Beyoncé – “Otherside” Beyoncé, Shatta Wale – “Already” Tierra Whack, Beyoncé, Busiswa, Yemi Alade, Moonchild Sanelly – “My Power” 070 Shake, Jessie Reyez – “Scar” Beyoncé – “Spirit”