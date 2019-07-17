Beyoncé Unleashes Visuals For “Spirit” From ‘The Lion King” Project [Video]

Beyoncé will be featured prominently in the upcoming Disney reboot of The Lion King as the voice of Nala, and she’s also dropping an album that will accompany the official film soundtrack. Queen Bey released the visuals for The Lion King: The Gift‘s album’s first single “Spirit” and it’s definitely epic.

The video was filmed at the Havasu Falls in the Grand Canyon, and styled by celebrity stylist Zerina Akers. In the clip, Bey flips outfits several times and her daughter, Blue Ivy, makes an adorable cameo in a sweeping shot. The single was released last week to plenty of fanfare on Twitter, and one can imagine that same energy will be present as the video makes the rounds.

Check out “Spirit” below.

