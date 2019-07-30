Megan Rapinoe Cops A Few Grails on ‘Sneaker Shopping With Complex’

Megan Rapinoe is the man. She led the US Women’s soccer team to two FIFA World Cup wins in the past two tournaments, called out Donald Trump for his divisive ways, and quoted Nipsey Hussle on her IG page post-World Cup win.

But still on top of all her dopeness the World Cup champion is also a sneakerhead (yeah, she’s invited to the BBQ), and in the latest episode of Sneaker Shopping With Complex, Megan Rapinoe takes to Stadium Goods with Joe La Puma to cop some kicks while talking fashion, her love of sneakers, and her love of Jordan.

After reminiscing about how she was “mind blown” when she got her first part of “Concord” Air Jordan XII’s as a kid, Rapinoe says “Michael Jordan was my hero. I had the life-sized cardboard” and that she’d “rip the posters out or the pages out of Sports Illustrated and like pin them on the wall everywhere.”

Check out Megan talk about LeBron James, Colin Kaepernick and Nike’s support of outspoken athletes before dropping a cool $4789 on some Air Jordan 1 “Not For Resale”‘s, Travis Scott Jordan 1’s, and other joints you’d probably salivate over.