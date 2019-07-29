Nicki Minaj Gives Megan Thee Stallion Pro Tips On How To Craft Album [Video]

Nicki Minaj has always flown her flag in the name of women’s empowerment. She recently linked up with one of Hip-Hop’s hottest females in another showing of unity.

The self-proclaimed queen of Rap connected with Meg Thee Stallion over Instagram Live. As expected the two showed each other love and respect. In between the showering of admiration the “Super Bass” rapper dropped some jewels on Tina Snow.

When Meg revealed that she has just started crafting her debut album Nicki coached her through the process. “Don’t overthink it and don’t beat yourself up,” she responded. “Because let me tell you something; all the times when I be working on albums, I be stressing myself the fuck out. And then when I don’t, when I just kinda let my hair down, so to speak, with freestyles and stuff, that’s what they love.”

The Texas native agreed saying her off the cuff material is what her fans gravitate to the most. Barbie explained why this is. “It’s because we’re schoolgirls in our brain and we write, so automatically we treat it like work,” she explained. “And I find that when I treat it like fun and playtime, I get better results. So, it’s just weird. So, I would give you that as a suggestion. Just feed off of that energy. All that good energy that you’re getting, put it into that ’cause it’s almost like the world can dictate it for you. They’ll dictate your album or your songs for you.”

You can see the video exchange between the two MC’s below.