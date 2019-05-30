Meg Thee Stallion Reportedly Donated Money To GoFundMe of Fan Who Died After Her Show

Megan Thee Stallion’s army of hotties is going to grow even more. Reportedly the “Big Ole Freak” rapper donated money to a GoFundMe page created for a fan who died after attending her Washington D.C. show Wale.

The “Realer” rapper also has a big ole heart after she donated $1,200 to help cover the funeral costs according to a HotNewHipHop report. Twitter user @GinaTheSavage tweeted a photo featuring Megan Thee Stallion, Wale and a man presumably her cousin named Cyril with the caption “So my cousin was in love with Megan Thee Stallion & was killed last night after leaving the club to see her, hopefully she see’s this.” She followed that Tweet with a link to a GoFundMe campaign looking to raise money for her cousin’s funeral.

Any donation isnt to big or small Thanks for all the love and support❤️ Inshallah https://t.co/Hs5PdRluzj pic.twitter.com/4JOkgBjsyz — GinaWitDaNina (@GinaTheSavage) May 28, 2019

Megan caught wind of the Tweet and replied, extending her condolences and saying, “I am so sorry for your lost” and “His energy was amazing when we met.”

I am so sorry for your lost 💔 His energy was amazing when we met — HOT GIRL MEG (@theestallion) May 28, 2019

Apparently, Meg didn’t only have kind words for the family, The Shaderoom shared a screenshot of @GinaTheSavage’s Twitter DMs, showing that the rapper donated $1,200 under her real name Megan Pete and saying “Let me kno if y’all still need more if it don’t make it high enough.”

The line for the hotties who want to drive the boat just got even longer. Salute to Megan The Stallion for the generous act, this is the definition of hot girl sh*t right here.

—

Photo: Johnny Nunez / Getty