ScHoolboy Q ft. Ty Dolla $ign & YG, “Lies,” Jidenna “Tribe” & More | Daily Visuals 8.1.19

Don’t you just miss them days when music videos from LA rappers used drive-in movie theaters to give you that weekend in the city of angels experience? Us too and luckily Teyana “Spike Tee” Taylor felt the same way and shot the visuals for ScHoolboy Q’s latest cut in that very setting.

For the Ty Dolla $ign and YG assisted video for “Lies,” Q and company turn up at a drive-in show. Luckily no one had beef creepin’ cause we saw what happened to Q-Tip in Poetic Justice.

And the “Classic Man” is back on the scene as Jidenna makes his long awaited return with his clip for “Tribe” in which a house party with people from all walks of life bounce to the beat as one family.

Check out the rest of today’s drops including work from Quality Control, Migos, Lil Yachty and Gucci Mane, Kevo Muney, and more.

SCHOOLBOY Q FT. TY DOLLA $IGN & YG – “LIES”

JIDENNA – “TRIBE”

QUALITY CONTROL, MIGOS & LIL YACHTY FT. GUCCI MANE – “INTRO”

KEVO MUNEY – “HURTIN”

COMETHAZINE – “FIND HIM”

PEACH TREE RASCALS – “SUMMA”

MAEZ301 FT. NEF THE PHAROAH – “F**K NO”