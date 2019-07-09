Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q & More Are Boycotting Sweden After A$AP Rocky Situation

While Hip-Hop is known for it’s competitiveness and sometimes “dog eat dog” nature, the culture is also known for standing together when one of it’s own is under attack, and with word spreading that A$AP Rocky is looking to get thrown under the bus by Swedish authorities for an altercation he was involved with last week, rappers have begun to rally around the Harlem native.

In an act of solidarity, Hip-Hop peers Tyler, The Creator, ScHoolboy Q, and T.I. have taken to social media to announce that Sweden just joined The White House and Alabama on Hip-Hop’s travel ban list due to the way they’re doing Pretty Flacko dirty out there.

no more sweden for me, ever — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) July 8, 2019

And that was just the beginning. Rappers from far and wide across the US joined in on the sentiment and made it loud and clear that they too would be refraining from taking their talents to the birthplace of Ikea for the foreseeable future.

#FreeFlacko or we boycotting Sweden — EarthGang #WhatOnEarthTour Now On Sale (@EarthGang) July 7, 2019

Me 3 will never hit Sweden again… #freeflacko https://t.co/LRXoxGJtM9 — cookin up LB3 (@lilyachty) July 8, 2019

Whether or not this sways Swedish authorities to give A$AP Rocky his freedom until he gets his day in court remains to be seen. The TESTING rapper was arrested last week (July 2) after he and his entourage got into fisticuffs with some men who was harassing them over a pair of broken headphones. A video of the fight circulated the internet which showed one of those men catching a beatdown over the incident and if convicted, Rocky faces up to six years in a Swedish prison.