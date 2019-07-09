A$AP Rocky Reportedly Being Held In Filthy Swedish Prison

A$AP Rocky‘s ordeal in Sweden continues to worsen after those close to the rapper say the prison he’s being held in is a virtual hellhole. According to the A$AP Mob’s team, the rapper is being held in a filthy, disease-ridden cell with only a yoga mat to sleep on at night.

TMZ reports:

Our sources tell TMZ … the rapper is sleeping on a yoga mat with no blankets. There is a prisoner in the next cell with severe mental issues who slams his head against the concrete wall and hurls feces every which way … feces that are not cleaned up.

The water, we’re told, is not clean and the food is not edible … for the first 5 days A$AP Rocky ate an apple a day, and that’s it.

We’re told the facility is filthy and “disease ridden.”

As we reported, A$AP Rocky is being held for 2 weeks while prosecutors decide whether to charge him for aggravated assault stemming from a street brawl … despite a video showing the alleged victim harassing and even physically attacking Rocky and his crew prior to the incident.

Rocky has met with an official from the U.S. Consulate after first being denied the meeting by Swedish officials. According to the outlet, the meeting took place within earshot of Swedish guards so Rock and the official could not speak freely. It’s being said that the State Department might be requested to get involved.

One wonders if Rocky is being made an example of due to his celebrity status, or worse, his race.

