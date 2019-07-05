A$AP Rocky Will Be Detained For 2 Weeks Sweden For Alleged Fight [Video]

It looks like A$AP Rocky will be fashionably late to some of his upcoming commitments. He will held in for reportedly beating two men down while overseas.

BBC is reporting that the Harlem native will have to spend more time in Stockholm while authorities determine what exactly went down last week between a pair of Swedes and his entourage. Last Sunday, a video surfaced of the “Pesos” rapper reportedly punching a man in the street.

Rocky was arrested on charges of aggravated assault. Another man in his crew was also arrested. After been held his bodyguard was released last week. Since being taken in Rocky’s charges have been reduced to simple assault.

On Tuesday (July 2), Pretty Flacko posted a couple of videos detailing the incident saying “SO A FEW DRUG ADDICTS ARE NOT MY FANS , WE DONT KNOW THESE GUYS AND WE DIDNT WANT TROUBLE , THEY FOLLOWED US FOR 4 BLOCKS , AND THEY WERE SLAPPING GIRLS BUTTS WHO PASSED , GIVE ME A BREAK”.

The second clip shows one of the locals throwing his headphones at his security which Rocky alludes caused the physical altercation.

Rocky was billed as the headlining act at the upcoming Wireless Festival in London on Sunday, 7 July but will miss his set as the Sweden Prosecution Authority continues to investigate the matter. In his latest post, he made he has run out of F’s to give regarding the city.

If a decision isn’t reached within the 14 days, authorities will need to apply for another order to extend the detainment.

—

Photo: WENN.com