CLOSE
HomeNews

Did A$AP Rocky Break Up Shanina Shaik & DJ Ruckus’ Marriage?

The whispers on the street say that the fist-slinging A$AP Mob moss was slinging something else too, allegedly.

Leave a comment
2018 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Radhika Jones

Source: Regina Wagner/Future Image/WENN.com / WENN

Victoria’s Secret model Shanina Shaik and DJ Ruckus are calling an end to their one-year marriage. A rumored reason is that A$AP Rocky had something to do with driving a wedge between the couple.

The Blast reports:

Sources close to the former couple tell The Blast after Shaik was spotted hitting the club with A$AP Rocky back in May, the newlyweds officially called it quits.

The 28-year-old Australian beauty was pictured alongside the hip-hop star at Cirque Le Soir Superclub in Monaco.

Wearing a tight leather dress, Shaik definitely seemed to be having a good time with Rocky, and was also seen onstage when the star was performing.

We’re told Ruckus, who was not with his wife of 1-year at the time, felt there was more going on than the pictures showed, and we’re told the incident was “the last straw” in their marriage.

Yikes.

Ruckus, who is a cousin of Lenny Kravitz, and Shaik first got engaged in 2015.

Photo: WENN

A$AP Rocky , divorce , newsletter

comments – add yours
MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Hundreds Rally in Support Of President Trump Outside Trump Tower In NYC
Black Family Fires Confederate Flag Rocking Contractor Soon As He Arrived To Do Job
07.03.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close