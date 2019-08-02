Lupita Nyong’o Takes On The Zombie Apocalypse In Comedic Trailer to ‘Little Monsters’

Looks like Lupita Nyong’o escaped the horrors of Get Out only to end up a school teaching zombie killer? Talk about trading in one nightmare to end up in another.

But unlike the Jordan Peele cult classic, Little Monsters is a comedy driven horror film a la Zombie Land where the dead come back to life with a hunger for human flesh. The flicks stars Lupita Nyong’o as a school teacher trying her best to convince her students that the zombie apocalypse is one big game while protecting them by slaying any undead walker who gets in their way. The Abe Forsyth feature also co-stars Josh Gad as a selfish chaperone who’s only concern is his own survival.

Filled with laughs, blood, and heart, Little Monsters seems bound to please audiences one way or another.

Check out the trailer below and let us know if you’ll be checking for this when it drops.