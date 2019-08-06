Will Smith & Jay-Z Will Be Bringing Emmett Till’s Story To ABC

Jay-Z and Will Smith will team up once again in the name black excellence. The duo will be bringing one of the most important stories of the civil rights era to prime time television.

Vulture is reporting that the two Rap legends have partnered with ABC on a new anthology series. Women of the Movement will detail the civil rights movement “as told by the women behind it.” Executive produced by Will and Jay the project will spotlight Till-Mobley the mother of Emmett Till. Emmett died at the hands of a lynch mob after he reportedly whistled at a white woman in 1955. His mother would go on to be an advocate for civil rights reform up until her passing in 2003.

This is not the first time the two have come together to get the story of this brutal hate crime on the big screen. Back in 2015 they were in talks with HBO to produce a mini-series about Emmett but the project stalled thus becoming Women of the Movement on ABC.

Prior to his untimely passing John Singleton got a Till biopic greenlighted with Taraji P. Henson set to play his mother. It is unclear if the production company will continue with the film.

Photo: John Saint-Hilaire / WENN