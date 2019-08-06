Prosecutors Plan To Use Tekashi 6ix9ine’s Music Videos As Evidence Against His Kidnappers

Tekashi 6ix9ine’s snitchin’ ways continue to break new ground as police are now looking at his music videos to strengthen their cases against his former entourage/kidnappers (with friends like these…)

Page Six is reporting that prosecutors plan on presenting evidence in the form of 6ix9ine’s old music videos which they feel can be used against some Trey Nine members who kidnapped, beat and robbed Tekashi 6ix9ine of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry a year ago.

“The Government expects to offer at trial at least four rap videos, which are publicly available, and that provide context to certain disputes between Nine Trey and rival gang members,” prosecutors wrote in court papers related to alleged rapper-napper Aljeremiah “Nuke” Mack’s criminal case.

“The Government also expects to elicit testimony from cooperating witnesses about these rap videos.”

Mack is accused of plotting the jux with Anthony “Harv” Ellison that led to Tekashi getting relieved of $750,000 worth of ice and $20,000 in cash.

Rumors have it that Tekashi’s team became disgruntled when the “Gummo” rapper stopped paying them for their protective presence out in the streets. Being that 6ix9ine was never a day one member of the crew, the wolves decided they were going to eat one way or another and put them paws on the pint sized rap troll the first chance they got.

Whether or not that’s true remains to be seen but being that Tekashi is cooperating with prosecutors we’ll know soon enough how they relationship between himself and his entourage went sour quicker than milk left out of the fridge on a hot summer day.

For his part Mack has pleaded “not guilty” to the charges.