Ya Think?: Tekashi69 Says The Jux Pulled On Him Was An “Inside Job”

After months of trolling rival rappers, choking hecklers, and claiming he’d never get touched or robbed, Tekashi69 got his long awaited comeuppance this past weekend when he was kidnapped, beaten, and robbed of hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of jewelry. While people have been speculating everything from who ordered the robbery to the possibility of it being staged for publicity, Tekashi himself has stated that he was the victim of “an inside job.”

Speaking to his closest friend in the industry, DJ Akademiks, the Brooklyn rapper said he believes that “It wasn’t no outside ni**as. It’s ni**as that know how the king of New York moves, you know what I’m saying? The only person that can get a Pharaoh in Egypt is the person who helped build the f*ckin’ kingdom, you know what I’m saying? The ni**a that’s right next to him. The ni**a that know who built that shit, that got the blueprints.”

After taking an “L” like this can a rapper still claim to be the king of his city? Just sayin.’ Either way it seems like the “Fefe” rapper has an idea as to who pulled the jux, which explains why police say 6ix9ine’s been uncooperative since the incident. What happens next is anyone’s guess but for the sake of everyone’s freedom we hope cooler heads prevail.

