Troll Rapper Tekashi69 Arrested In NYC For Choking Out Teen In Texas Mall, Allegedly

Tekashi69 has been arrested in New York City, Reporter, the troll rapper from Bushwick got pinched for an alleged attack in a Houston, Texas mall.

A warrant Tekashi’s arrested had been issued in Houston but apparently NYPD had time.

Reports TMZ:

Tekashi was arrested Wednesday at JFK Airport right after he returned from a European tour. Cops were enforcing a warrant out of Houston for a mall attack. As we reported, the rapper was wanted for allegedly choking a 16-year-old kid in January at the Galleria Mall.

6ix9ine’s team tells us they were aware of the warrant, and intended to handle the matter soon.

They also think NYPD has no business arresting him and extraditing him to Texas for what’s ultimately a misdemeanor case.

Just another news story about something other than Tekashi69’s actual music.

Photo: Instagram