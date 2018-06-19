Rainbow Tears: Tekashi 6ix9ine Apologizes For Trolling After XXXTentacion’s Death [VIDEO]

In the wake of XXXTentacion’s violent death, the Rap community is reflecting on the value of life. Surprisingly, or not, master agitator 6ix9ine was also touched by his peer’s passing.

The Brooklyn upstart took to his Instagram shortly after XXX’s death was confirmed. In the video, Tekashi offered an informal apology to anyone he has done dirty on his race to be one of Hip-Hop’s most polarizing figures.

“Sometimes I feel like I do too much trolling. Sometimes I feel like I do too much. And tomorrow’s not promised, you know what I mean? I feel like someone might get the wrong image of me. You could be here today and be gone tomorrow” he rationalized.

He went to speak on XXXTentacion’s legacy and real motives. “X spread nothing but positivity. Always called me on the phone, ‘Danny, are you okay?’ ‘Danny, you’re doing this the right way just try to do more of this. You could call me, talk to me like what’s going on.’… Knowing that he was nothing but positive and nobody wanted to harm him.”

Since his emergence 6ix9nine has been tied to several beefs with other rappers. He has trolled on master class levels most recently taking Chief Keef’s former girlfriend on a shopping spree.

You can view his apology below.

Photo: Instagram