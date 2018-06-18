Troll Rapper Tekashi69 Under Investigation for Chief Keef Shooting

Tekashi69‘s rapping skills are debatable, but his talents as a troll are exemplary. However, the Bushwick rapper is reportedly under investigation for the very serious case of Chief Keef being shot at while he was in New York.

Reports TMZ:

Law enforcement sources say NYPD wants to see if Tekashi has any connection to the 2 men who shot at Keef outside the W Hotel in Times Square. 6ix9ine was in L.A. at the time of the shooting, but we’re told cops want to know if he ordered the hit.

We’re told NYPD has 2 suspects based on surveillance video, and know they stalked Keef the night of the shooting — first showing up at China Chalet restaurant where Keef was hanging downtown … then jumping into a dark-colored Ford Econovan.

After driving to midtown, we’re told the suspects parked the van around the block from the W and walked to the hotel to wait for Keef. When the rapper walked outside with a friend to smoke a cig, the suspects pounced. Keef and his friend heard shots and saw a muzzle flash.

As we reported … the shooters missed, hitting only a nearby sign. We’re told the suspects fled in the van. Cops eventually found it in Brooklyn.

Tekashi has maintained that he had nothing to do with the shooting.

Recently, he was in Chief Keef’s city of Chicago, getting his troll on by taking Sosa’s baby mother shopping at Gucci.

But don’t expect to see Chief Keef in the Chi anytime soon because…warrants.

