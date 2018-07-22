Tekashi69 Was Pistol-Whipped, Kidnapped, Robbed, and Hospitalized, Allegedly

Tekashi69 is lucky to be alive. The Brooklyn rapper and troll was allegedly pistol-whipped, kidnapped, robbed and hospitalized in Brooklyn.

It went down early Sunday morning (July 22) after Teskashi wrapped up shooting a video. The story reads like a crime novel.

According to TMZ:

Sources close to Tekashi tell us, the rapper was working on a music video in Brooklyn early Sunday morning and at around 4AM he wrapped for the night and drove home. We’re told when he got there another car pulled up and blocked his driveway.

Our sources say that’s when 3 hooded gunmen got out of the other car, grabbed Tekashi and pistol whipped him … knocking him unconscious.

We’re told the next thing Tekashi knew, he was in the back seat of the car as the gunmen were driving around, telling him if they didn’t get what they wanted from him — jewelry and money — they would kill him.

Our sources say a short time later, the gunmen pulled up to Tekashi’s home and 2 of them made their way inside as the third guarded 69 inside the vehicle.

But but wait, it gets worse.

We’re told the gunmen took around $750k in jewelry and between $15k and $20k in cash. While all this was happening, Tekashi’s baby mama and daughter were inside the house but not hurt.

That wasn’t the end of it. We’re told the gunmen then drove away with Tekashi still in the back seat. At some point 69 was able to open the back door and jumped out. One of the gunmen began chasing him but got scared and retreated because he was afraid he’d be ID’d.

Our sources say Tekashi jumped in the passenger seat of a stranger’s vehicle and pleaded for help. The stranger called 911 and then asked 69 to get out of the car at an intersection.

An ambulance came, and Tekashi was taken to the hospital.

This kid is lucky to be alive. After the murder of XXXTentacion, Tekashi said he was going to chill with all the trolling.

Being that he has lived to see a say, you would think Tekashi is going to switch up his lifestyle. Don’t hold your breath, though.

—

Photo: Getty/New York Daily News