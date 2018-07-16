Tekashi69 Turns Himself Into Texas Authorities, Posts Bail Immediately

Looks like Tekashi69 kept his word and turned himself into Texas authorities after all.

Just a few days after his lawyer begged a judge to grant him bail due to gang threats in Rikers Island, allegedly, 6ix9ine flew to Harris County, TX where he had a warrant for choking a 16-year-old heckler at a Houston mall in January. TMZ is reporting that the Hip-Hop troll turned himself in just after midnight on Monday (July 16).

Luckily for the Brooklyn rapper, bail was set at a “measly” $5,000 which he posted immediately and walked free. That’s a far cry from the $150,000 price tag that a New York judge put on his freedom last week after police bagged him for that warrant in Texas.

The “Gummo” rapper’s arraignment for the misdemeanor is set for Friday (July 20) and carries the possibility of being locked up for up to a year. Should the judge decide to hit 6ix9ine with the maximum penalty of doing a bullet in the bing, don’t be surprised if Tekashi decides to dye his hair back to it’s natural color. Just sayin.’

Photo: Getty