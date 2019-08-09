Kanye West Gifted John Monopoly With A Lamborghini For His Birthday

Riding with Kanye West, despite all the ups and downs, has its perks. For example, Yeezy recently blessed his old manager John Monopoly with a Lamborghini for his birthday.

Reports TMZ:

Ye blew the doors off all birthday surprises when he showed up to his former manager John Monopoly’s party at Delilah in WeHo Wednesday night with a brand new luxury ride fresh off the lot — a customized 2019 Lamborghini SUV.

John told us the gift was from a “very good guy” and brother of his with whom he goes back 30 years. He’s coy about it, never dropping a name, but it was pretty easy to figure out. Monopoly discovered West and served as his manager for his first 3 albums.

We also got a pic of Kanye after he made the special delivery to confirm the poorly kept secret.

We’re told the customized SUV with the matte-black paint job goes for around $300k … and John says he didn’t even see it coming.

Nowadays, Yeezy is being managed by Scooter Braun.

It’s good to see cats who made it looking out for the people who helped them get there. Respect.