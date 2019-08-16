Dave East Reveals He Stopped Taking Xanax Because It Relaxed His Love Muscle

When it comes to Dave East one things for sure, if he ain’t gonna get your attention with his music he’s gonna get it with his personal opinions and experiences. For what’s sure to be his latest headline grabber, the Harlem representative revealed the shocking, yet understandable reason he stopped taking Xanax during an interview with DJ Hed and Bootleg Kev on Real 92.3.

“What made me stop usin’ them, i’ma keep it all the way 100. What really got me off them joints, I couldn’t ‘get up,'” said the “Party Monster” rapper. “No, no, no. I gotta be at attention, bro. Ain’t no way i’ma be on something and then can’t be on something.”

Unfortunately for Dave he learned this hard lesson at the worst of times with a “bad joint” and found himself in the awkward position of explaining, “I took this pill… this ain’t me!”

Sounds like a case that Black Dynamite might wanna investigate.

Still regardless of what rumors might’ve come from his two down experiences we’re sure there will be no shortage of groupies willing to find out whether or not they’re true.

Check out the entire interview below and try not to be too hard on DE.