Dave East Says Lil Nas X’s “Old Town Road” Is Cheeks, Black Twitter Giddy Ups With Reactions

Dave East might want to hop on a horse and head west, this after the Mass Appeal rapper had some words for everyone’s favorite (only?) country-trap hit, “Old Town Road” from Lil Nas X. In a video that’s making the Internet rounds, East says the song is pure butt cheeks and Black Twitter is saying “Holy Tarnation!” in response.

“This f*cking “Old Town Road sh*t, it’s f*ckin’ wack,” East says in the video clip without a hint of humor. And while the song has enjoyed a great bit of acclaim and a high-profile remix with Billy Ray Cyrus, East isn’t having it.

Black Twitter has hopped up on their respective saddles and fired back with their own opinions as well, including saying East himself is wack. We collected both sides of those tweets below.

Dave East says ‘Old Town Road’ is wack! Do you agree or is he buggin? pic.twitter.com/88cmrRg3ED — IG:@thatkidcm (@thatkidcm) April 18, 2019

