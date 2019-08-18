CLOSE
HomeNews

Young Thug Finally Drops His “Debut” Album, ‘So Much Fun’ [LISTEN]

Well, that took long enough...

View this post on Instagram

8.16 🤢🤮

A post shared by SEX!! (@thuggerthugger1) on

After dropping a slew of guest appearances, mixtapes, and EP’s, Young Thug finally comes through with his first full length studio LP in So Much Fun and he’s brought a gang of friends along for the ride.

Clocking in at 19 cuts, Thugger’s “debut” album is filled with tracks that’ll make you bounce from the street to the club and boasts appearances from some of your favorite rappers including Future, J. Cole, Travis Scott and Quavo amongst others.

Y’all ready to get to bopping? Check out Young Thug’s So Much Fun below and let us know if it was worth the very long wait.

Young Thug

MORE FROM HIP-HOP WIRED
Wired Video
Talib Kweli In Concert - New York, NY
Jay-Z Told Benny The Butcher To Turn Down XXL Freshman Cover
08.16.19
FROM SITES WE LOVE
Close