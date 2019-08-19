FINALLLLLY THE ROCK Marries Long-Time Girlfriend Lauren Hashian In Surprise Wedding

Lauren Hashian will be smelling what Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson is cooking till death do her part. The movie star married his long-time girlfriend over the weekend in a surprise Hawaiin wedding.

The Rock shared the news to this 154 million followers that couple of 12 years have jumped the broom or in their case laid the smackdown to it. The surprise nuptials took place in Johnson’s native home of Hawaii in what looked like based on the photos a perfect day in the 50th state.

In the two photos that Johnson shared, the couple strikes a celebratory pose and then sealed the deal with a sweet kiss with the caption reading:

‘We do. August 18th, 2019. Hawaii. Pōmaikaʻi (blessed),’ he captioned the shots taken by his close friend and photographer, Hiram Garcia.

Many of the Rocks celeb friends like Kevin Hart, Tom Brady, Terry Crews, and more hopped in the comment section to congratulate the newlyweds.

The couple met on the set of The Rock’s film The Game Plan back in 2006, Hashian is the daughter of Sib Hashian, the drummer for the band Boston. They have two children, their first daughter Jasmine who was born in back in December 2015. The now-Johnsons welcomed their second child, another baby girl, Tiana April 23, 2018.

Congratulations to the lovely couple.

Photo: Albert L. Ortega / Getty