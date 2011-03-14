New Ja Rule Album Drops Day Before Prison Bid Begins

New Ja Rule Album Drops In June

Rapper Ja Rule‘s long delayed seventh studio album, The Renaissance Project is completed ans set to hit shelves the day before the start of the Queens rhyme sayers prison bid.

Yesterday (March 13), Ja announced via Twitter the official release date for the album is June 7, the day before he must begin a two-year prison sentence for for a 2007 gun charge.

The Renaissance Project will be released on Ja Rule’s Mpire Music Group, which is distributed by Mpire Music Group.

As previously reported, Ja Rule is due in court to surrender and start his prison term on June 8. Ja received this new date last week after requesting more time to finish recording his album and to handle his tax woes.