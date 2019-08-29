Sasha Obama Prepares To Enter University Of Michigan In The Fall

The youngest member of the 44th First Family is heading off to college in the fall, and it appears the destination has been made publicly clear. According to local reports, Sasha Obama will be entering the University of Michigan freshman class next month.

The Detroit News reports:

Sasha, whose legal name is Natasha, was seen by students attending summer freshman orientation and again this week accompanied by men believed to be Secret Service agents.

“I was walking by pushing a vacuum and she walked out right in front of me,” said Zach Lassen, a third-year film student from Redford. “I said, ‘Excuse me.’ It was a crowded hallway with her and some Secret Service dudes.”

Asked what he thought about her on campus, he said some people he worked with were a tad annoyed with the added security.

But Lassen added: “It’s pretty cool.”

The outlet interviewed other students who all said they witnessed Obama on campus grounds. Her older sister, Malia, is going into her third year at Harvard University.

Photo: Getty