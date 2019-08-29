Conciously In Love: Common Confirms That He & Angela Rye Are Dating Again

Rumors have been swirling about Common and political pundit Angela Rye rekindling their relationship after splitting back in March last year. Speaking with the voice of New York, Angie Martinez, the rapper confirmed that he and Rye are back on.

Initially, people began shipping Common and Erykah Badu again after their performance of his single “The Light” at Black Girls Rock! on Sunday. Following the event, the 47-year-old Chicago native did confirm he is off the market, but it’s not with Badu but with Rye. He did, however, have some very glowing words for his former flame.

“It’s all good. She know that we’re always going to be — You know how you got people in your life that you’re always connected to? It may not be romantically, but you still got that connection. Erykah’s like family to me at this point,” he said. “All the things we experienced, the love that we got for each other, and she does have that thing [laughs]. But all that being said, it’s great. I’m happy in the relationship. You’ve got to be able to balance things and know like, okay I love this person, but this ain’t the person for my relationship life.”

Common also revealed that he and Rye decided to give another try he worked on his issues after seeking therapy. He says he’s a better boyfriend for her and that he’s with a person he can have fun with.

“I’m really happy. I think being able to go through situations where I didn’t do good in relationships, some of that was my responsibility, and after repeating that, being like ‘What am I doing wrong?’ and working on self, I’m able to come to a relationship more like whole. This is where I am with it, this is what I’m looking for. If things change, then let’s communicate. I’m real honest with myself. Therapy helped me to do that. It helped me to be like, some of the stuff I’m putting on this person is really stuff from my childhood; baggage I’m carrying. This ain’t that person. [It also helped me] to be able to say the things that I really want and communicate those things; and also to be able to take a situation where I’m stressed about something and not make it about them. They might not even be doing anything wrong, but you can take the stresses of your day and put that on the relationship.”

“We dated and then I had to get myself together and she was doing some work. She’s a strong cookie, but she’s good people and really a good balance and fun, too. I need a partner who is fun because we go out there and do the work and constantly, I’m living out the things I’m passionate about. But so many times I’m talking about the things that are going on in the world, serious things in life, so I just need somebody that’s like, we can just talk and have fun.”

When asked by Angie Martinez where does he see the couple in the future, the “Come Close” rapper is thinking long term.

“Let’s put that energy out there.”

You can watch the entire interview below.

Photo: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin / Getty