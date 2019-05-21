Petty Kruger: 50 Cent Trolls Common After Erykah Badu Confession

50 Cent doesn’t discriminate when it comes to his IG slander. Even conscious rappers are catching his petty.

As spotted on HipHopDX the rapper turned master troll has a new victim in his sights. Fif put Common, who is pretty much a friend to all, on the chopping block with his latest Instagram post. The Power mogul made light of his recent admission that he took his breakup with songstress Erykah Badu very hard. So much so he slipped into an emotional whirlwind and couldn’t eat.

His confession was like feeding raw steak to a lion and as expected 50 wasted no time. The post featured a photo of the Chicago MC with “The Male Vivica FOX” right under. Curtis’s caption was equally as brutal. “😆I be telling b****es do not give me no Erykah Badu booty. 👀just a little bit, don’t give me the whole thing 😟OK.”

For those not in the know Badu has a long history of putting it on her boyfriends to the point they switch up their entire essence (see Andre 3000). The Vivica Fox mention is a reference that 50 had his ex girlfriend in her feelings after he broke it off with her.

Common most recently opened up about many different areas of his life in his autobiography Let Love Have The Last Word. You can view the post below.

Photo: Derrick Salters / WENN.com