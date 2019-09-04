Snoop Dogg “Let Bygones Be Bygones,” Maino “So Brooklyn Remix” & More | Daily Visuals 9.3.19

There was a point in time when it really seemed like Snoop Dogg and Suge Knight wouldn’t just forever be enemies, but might’ve actually attempted to have one another hit up for real for real. Luckily it never came to that and the former Death Row comrades turned rivals have reconciled and put the past behind them.

In his visuals to “Let Bygones Be Bygones,” the OG Doggfather breaks the ups and downs of Death Row Records complete with throwback pictures and videos of his time while on the games most dangerous record label. The great old days.

From LA To BK, Maino takes to the streets of Bed Sty and turns up with his neighborhood while laying claim to the Kings County throne in his clip for “So Brooklyn Remix.”

Check out the rest of today’s drops and some joints you might’ve missed over the weekend including work from Curren$y, Post Malone, and more.

SNOOP DOGG – “LET BYGONES BE BYGONES”

MAINO – “SO BROOKLYN”

CURREN$Y – “MUST ADMIT”

POST MALONE – “CIRCLES”

ABSTRACT 9008 FT. VIRTUOSO – “SHE LOVE IT”

BLAATINA & NLE CHOPPA – “WATCH OUT”

KING VON – “WHAT IT’S LIKE”

DUCKWRTH – “CRUSH”

CNTRY BOI KING – “C.F.N”

ZHEANI – “LULU”

JAY LOUD – “ICE CREAM MAN”

MICAH FREEMAN – “WALK THE LINE”

SPIFFIE DA SLUMBABY – “FLEX ON MY EX”