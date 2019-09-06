4,500 Acres & A Yeezy: Kanye West Buys Himself A Big Ass Ranch In Wyoming

Is Kanye West planning on take his Sunday Service congregation to a secluded ranch in Cody, Wyoming? We don’t know but according to TMZ the “Jesus Walks” rapper just plunked down a King Kong grip on a 4,500 acres of a 9,000 acre ranch which was on the market for $14 million.
The Ranch itself has 8 lodging units and is known for “monster trout” fishing. It has 2 fresh water lakes, a restaurant, an event center and meeting facilities. And — it’s a ranch, right — so there are lots of horse barns, corrals and lots of horsies. Fun fact … Cody is known as the “rodeo capital of the world.”
Sounds like the bomb. Whether he’s going to use that property to get away from it all and craft new music going forward or turn it into a compound that ends up becoming the backdrop for a “Kanye Koresh” documentary in the near future is anyone’s guess (we kiddin’!), but what we do know is that Yeezus was already enjoying his new property earlier this week on an ATV alongside Matthew George and putting the finishing touches on his latest album at his new home.