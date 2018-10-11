MAGA Kanye Goes On Expletive Filled, Fact Deficient Rant In Oval Office, Twitter Is At A Loss

Kanye West in the Oval Office was everything we didn’t expect (or really should have) and so much more. Yeezy went on one of his epic, free-flowing, fact-deficient rants that even had Donald Trump, who was sitting across from him, looking at him like he was crazy.

Amazing moment as Kanye West gives a big hug to President Trump in the Oval Office, says "I love this guy right here!" pic.twitter.com/UXIsz5YzKi — Josh Caplan (@joshdcaplan) October 11, 2018

Yeezy touched on everything from being diagnosed as bipolar (but saying he is actually sleep deprived), to how the MAGA has is his Superman cape to doubling down on abolishing the 13th Amendment to something about trap doors and Hillary Clinton’s “I’m with her” wave making him uncomfortable.

Yes, it’s 2018 and this is really happening.

See the clips of rant and the best reactions in the gallery.

Also, hey Yeezy, change your phone’s password bruh.