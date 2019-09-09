Kawhi Leonard’s Sister Allegedly Beat 84-Year-Old To Death In Robbery Attempt

The sister of Los Angeles Clippers‘ forward Kawhi Leonard is being accused of beating an 84-year-old woman to death at Temecula casino last week according to authorities.

Kimesha Monae Williams, 35, and another woman were arrested for an August 31 attack that took place at the Pechanga Resort.

Per NBC Los Angeles

Authorities said that Williams and Candance Tai Townsell, 39, followed Afaf Anis Assad, 84, into the bathroom of the casino. They then beat her and robbed her, officials said. Deputies found Assad unconscious. She died Wednesday in the hospital.

Williams and Townsell were booked on suspicion of assault resulting in great bodily injury, conspiracy, robbery, and elder abuse.

Due to investigators learning of Williams relationship with Leonard, Riverside authorities announced her bail was “enhanced” to $1 million. This is definitely not the news the Klaw was expecting to hear regarding his name with the 2019-20 NBA season quickly approaching.

Leonard packed his bags and headed back to his hometown of Los Angeles, California to join the Clippers after winning a championship with the Toronto Raptors in the 2019 NBA Finals.

Photo: FREDERIC J. BROWN / Getty