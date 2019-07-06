What It Do, Baybee: Kawhi Leonard & Paul George Reportedly Headed To The Clippers, #NBATwitter Is Not Ready

As the NBA free agency period rolls on, all eyes were waiting on the biggest name of the pool in Kawhi Leonard to make a decision. Fresh off of winning the NBA championship with the Toronto Raptors, the Klaw is reportedly heading to the Los Angeles Clippers with another big name also joining him.

Leonard had the NBA world on pins and needles regarding his next moves, with all of Toronto hoping he’d come back and help defend the title next season. Experts all the while pegged Leonard to be heading back to his home state of California, presumably with the Los Angeles Lakers, although the Clippers had been considered the top choice for a while.

With Leonard, the Clippers also snagged California native Paul George from the Oklahoma City Thunder, adding some defensive firepower to the team’s revamped lineup. At this point, any other free agent moves will not enjoy this amount of fanfare as Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving are now teammates with the Brooklyn Nets, but there are some other interesting moves to be made.

Looks like Kendrick Perkins was wrong. Just kidding, Perk.

NBA Twitter has completely lost their sugar, honey, and iced tea, and we’ve got those reactions below.

Photo: Getty