Kendrick Perkins Breaks News That Kawhi Leonard MAY Go To Lakers, #NBATwitter Is On Fire #KawhiToLA

To say that the NBA free agency period has been wild would be a massive understatement and no bigger name is left on the docket than Kawhi Leonard. After free agent big man Kendrick Perkins suggested in a tweet that the Toronto Raptors superstar was heading to the Los Angeles Lakers, NBA Twitter has been on fire since.

“Just heard that Kawhi is meeting with the Clippers tonight but the Lakers hold the upper hand, unless Doc work his Magic tonight it’s looking very strong that Kawhi will be in Purple and Gold,” Perkins tweeted on Monday (July 1).

With Leonard hailing from Los Angeles, most analysts figured he’d want to return to his home state and try his hand in the game there despite bringing Toronto its first championship and bringing a winning culture to the franchise.

Leonard, who just turned 28 a few days ago, is entering his prime and was already an elite player. If he does indeed head to Los Angeles, he’ll join an older but still capable LeBron James and talented big man Anthony Davis.

We’ve got reactions from the trending topic #KawhiToLA below.

