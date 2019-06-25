What It Do Babyyyy?: Twitter Memes The Hell Out of Kawhi Leonard Video

Kawhi Leonard is a man of few emotions and lets his basketball skills do the talking. But when he does open up, we are usually treated to a gem in the form of social media gold. Thanks to a video shared by Serge Ibaka featuring the “fun guy” Leonard, Twitter now has a new meme to abuse featuring the humble superstar.

In the original clip, two teammates are just chilling in the backseat of a luxury vehicle presumably, and Ibaka felt the need to capture the moment. When the Raptors big man asks the Klaw “what it do?” Leonard hilariously responds back with a shockingly enthusiastic “what it do babyyyy.”

Kawhi "What it do Baby" LOL pic.twitter.com/VcqaGL8uWT — Athlete Vidz (@Athlete_Vidz) June 16, 2019

The rare moment quickly caught fire on social media with Twitter users finding moments that would accurately warrant Kawhi’s “babyyy” response to the situation. This latest gem is the latest in growing meme collection from the “fun guy.” Last year during his media day press conference formally introducing him to the Toronto massive he gave us the Kawhi laugh.

He followed that up with his very “enthusiastic” New Balance sponsored message to Raptors fans before the championship parade.

In so many ways Kawhi is the PERFECT ambassador for New Balance. 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣

pic.twitter.com/C9EDEIrLgC — Kevín (@KevOnStage) June 17, 2019

He closed things out by mocking his own laugh pretty much, indicating he is laughing all the way to the bank.

Kawhi Leonard did his laugh to close his speech 😂 pic.twitter.com/jyxbRzeWq1 — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) June 17, 2019

The legend of Kawhi will only continue to grow, we are still waiting to see if he decides to stay in Toronto and defend the chip or take his talents and electric personality somewhere else. For now, you can hit the gallery and see the hilarious memes from Twitter users below.

Photo: Steve Russell / Getty