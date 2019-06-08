Basketball Android Kawhi Leonard Says He Doesn’t Play For Fans, Only To Win, #NBATwitter Reacts

Kawhi Leonard has never pretended to be a media darling nor has ever pined for that kind of attention, and that was on display after Game 4 of the NBA Finals. With the Toronto Raptors up 3-1 in their best of seven against the Golden State Warriors, Leonard delivered a definitive statement to Doris Burke in a postgame on-court interview that has the star trending on Twitter.

“I don’t play hero basketball. I’m not playing for fans. I’m just playing to win. I’m not out here trying to break records,” Leonard said to Burke after his squad’s 105-92 win, much of that due to his play.

That stoic nature that Leonard has become infamous for has seemingly spread to his team, who are all locked in with one win away from dethroning the reigning NBA champions. Pretty certain to say that few saw it being this easy for the Raptors except maybe the Toronto faithful.

We’ve got reactions from NBA Twitter below after Kawhi Leonard’s ice-cold post-game comments below.

"I don't play hero basketball. I'm not playing for fans. I'm just playing to win. I'm not out here trying to break records …" —Kawhi right after taking the 3-1 lead pic.twitter.com/rqcfo4X15I — ESPN (@espn) June 8, 2019

—

Photo: Getty