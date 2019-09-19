Informant Tekashi 6ix9ine Details Kidnapping, Says They Stole His ‘My Little Pony’ Necklace

Troll “rapper” turned informant Tekashi Snitchnine oops we 6ix9ine wasn’t done singing in federal court. While on the stand Wednesday (September 18) he detailed his kidnapping at the hands of his former gang affiliates, the Nine Trey Bloods.

The “FEFE” crafter claimed he was taken captive by the same crew he alleged he supplied with money in exchange for protection. While holding back tears, Tekashi says he had to hand over his jeweler which included a $95,000 My Little Pony chain as ransom.

In great detail and his best according to Apple Care voice, he broke down the entire kidnapping to the court. 6ix9ine said he was returning home from a music video shoot before the vehicle he got in was rear-ended by another driver.

Per Page Six:

The face-tattooed rapper — who is testifying against reputed Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods associates Anthony “Harv” Ellison and Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack — fought back tears in Manhattan federal court describing how he was allegedly kidnapped on July 22, 2018, in Brooklyn by the Nine Trey Gangsta Bloods — then stripped of the pricey jewelry.

His pilfered cartoon-inspired pendant was made of 27 carats’ worth of VVS diamonds and featured a mane of hair taken from Tekashi’s own head. TMZ reported he paid $45,000 for the piece itself plus $50,000 for the chain.

“Assuming it was someone drunk, [my driver] Jorge gets out of the car,” he told the court. “I am looking at the rear-view mirror and I see a guy running up to the passenger side.”

Tekashi said the armed man, whom he identified as “Sha,” confronted him with Ellison and told him to “give me everything.”

“Bro, I put money in your pocket, I did right by you. I was tired of being extorted,” the rapper said he pleaded to Ellison.

With an ultimatum to get into their car or be shot, Tekashi said he was ushered into the vehicle, where Ellison jumped into the driver’s seat, he said.

“I’m thinking to myself, should I run out of the car? But know I can’t outrun a bullet,” he told the court.

He was then taken out of the car and thrown to the ground, where Shaw pummeled him in the face, he claimed.

Then, while Ellison recorded with his phone, the “Fefe” singer was forced to renounce his membership in the Bloods.

“Harv made me say, three times, ‘I’m not Billy,’” said Tekashi, referring to slang for Blood loyalists.

But the gangbangers weren’t satisfied — they then asked what he was willing to pay to save his own life.

“If you don’t kill me … I’ll give you 100 grand, the bank opens in the morning,” he says he told Ellison, who is on trial for the kidnapping and other gang crimes.

He said the pair ultimately agreed to let Tekashi go if he handed over six figures in jewelry — including a “6ix9ine” chain, Rolex President and the “My Little Pony” piece that he had stashed inside his daughter’s pink Mickey Mouse Pampers bag.

This sounds like something straight out of television show. This latest revelation follows his blockbuster first day on the stand where snitched on EVERYONE even throwing Trippie Red and Casanova’s name into the mix. You can watch the incident go down in the video below.

—

Photo: PYMCA / Getty