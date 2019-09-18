Tekashi 6ix9ine Doesn’t Disappoint Prosecutors, Still Singing A Day Later

When rappers get into music game most of them dream of having their names echo throughout the halls of Hip-Hop history for as long as the culture exists, and Tekashi 6ix9ine might’ve just achieved that feat, though not in the way anyone would want. In the same way that Salvatore “Sammy The Bull” Gravano will forever be synonymous with the mob, Tekashi 6ix9ine will no doubt become a part of Hip-Hop history as the most famous snitch to have ever dropped hit records only to drop dimes in a court room.

Yesterday (Sept. 18) the state’s rainbow haired star witness took the stand against some of his former associates accused of kidnapping and robbing him, and went on to detail everything from the gang’s criminal activities to outing his former rival, Trippie Redd as a gang member. According to Inner City Press who’s been live tweeting Tekashi’s testimony at trial, 6ix9ine revealed that his breakthrough hit “Gummo” was a diss song aimed at his former frenemy, Trippie Redd, and added that Trippie was a member of the Five Nine Brims Bloods.

Trippie Redd was part of Five Nine Brims, Hernandez testifies.

"Did there come a time that Gummo was released on the Internet?"

Yes, it went viral. "Meaning, people shared it."

"I just put it up on YouTube and said, whatever happens, happens." — Inner City Press (@innercitypress) September 17, 2019

Trippie must’ve knew Tekashi was going to pull something like this as he took a not to subtle shot at his rival in his visuals for “Under Enemy Arms” a few months back.

But that was just one example of the Brooklyn rapper giving prosecutors all they could ask for. Aside from putting Redd’s gang ties on blast, TMZ is reporting that the dime dropping artist also ID’d Aljermiah “Nuke” Mack and Anthony “Harv” Ellison as his alleged kidnappers and Trey Nine Gangster Blood members, and went on to detail how the money he was making off his Billboard hits was being used to bankroll the gang’s activity in the streets while they provided protection and street cred for him.

Using the opportunity as a teaching moment for the next generation, Meek Mill took to Twitter to remind kids that it’s better to be true to yourself than to act like someone you’re not.

69 going up in s federal courthouse today kids! Message of the day don’t be a Internet gangsta… be yourself! #cloutisnottheroute get money — Meek Mill (@MeekMill) September 17, 2019

Deadass.

Knowing just how dangerous the situation has become for Tekashi and his family, authorities have taken precautions to ensure 6ix9ine’s safety throughout this process.

The feds fear for Tekashi’s safety, and he’s being held behind bars in a facility filled with other snitches. U.S. Marshals took Tekashi through a secure tunnel to the courthouse, and he’s under heavy guard.

It was all good just a year ago. Well, kinda…