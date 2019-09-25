CLOSE
President Of Diddy’s Combs Enterprises Dia Simms Stepping Down To Enter Cannabis Biz

Simms has been instrumental in Diddy's successful brand collaborations such as Ciroc and other ventures.

Dia Simms, the president of Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ Combs Enterprises, has been instrumental in helping the Bad Boy mogul secure many of his lucrative deals. It has since come out that Simms is vacating her post to enter the cannabis industry.

Page Six reports:

Sean “Diddy” Combs‘ longtime protégée, Dia Simms, is stepping down as president of the hip-hop mogul’s Combs Enterprises, Page Six has exclusively learned.

“She’s leaving the business to enter the cannabis industry,” an insider told us.

Simms has been with Diddy for nearly 15 years and oversaw his lucrative liquor deals that include Cîroc vodka and DeLeón tequila.

A search online has yet to yield an official announcement from Simms and she was quite active in Diddy’s affairs this year, including the recent REVOLT conference in Atlanta.

Simms has worked alongside Diddy since 2005.

